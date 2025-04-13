Wild sign defenseman Zeev Buium to three-year contract that starts immediately

Jake Middleton hasn’t played since getting boarded April 4 against the Islanders, missing four games. Captain Jared Spurgeon took a puck to the throat in the 4-2 loss to the Flames on Friday and left early before sitting out Saturday vs. the Canucks. Call-up Cameron Crotty stepped into the lineup for only his second NHL game but played sparingly even while the Wild were down to five defensemen in the second period because Declan Chisholm was helped off the ice after getting crushed into the boards by Vancouver’s Marcus Pettersson.