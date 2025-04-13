Wild sign defenseman Zeev Buium to three-year contract that starts immediately

The Wild’s top prospect is now a pro.
Zeev Buium signed a three-year, entry-level contract that begins immediately, and the defenseman is expected to make his NHL debut in the Wild’s regular-season finale Tuesday vs. Anaheim at Xcel Energy Center that could decide their playoff fate.
He will wear No. 8.
Buium, 19, exits college after the University of Denver’s bid for back-to-back NCAA Division I titles fell short, the Pioneers losing to eventual champion Western Michigan in double overtime last Thursday at the Frozen Four in St. Louis.
On Friday, Buium was edged by Michigan State’s Isaac Howard for the Hobey Baker Award, but the 6-foot, 186-pound San Diego native still joins the Wild with an impressive track record.
A two-time All-American, Buium was crowned the NCHC Player of the Year and repeated as the Offensive Defenseman of the Year after leading all NCAA defensemen in scoring this season with 48 points and finishing second among all skaters with 35 assists.
He netted a career-high 13 goals, factored into Denver’s offense in 30 of the 41 games he played and averaged 27 minutes, 3 seconds of ice time. Last year, he posted the first 50-point season by a freshman defenseman in the country in decades and the first by a Denver freshman since 1983-84; Buium, a left shot, had a team-high 39 assists as the second-youngest player in college hockey.
At the NHL draft last summer, the Wild traded up one spot to pick Buium 12th overall.