CALGARY, Alberta – Much like getting this far, after all the injuries and inconsistency, finalizing a playoff berth isn’t easy for the Wild.
They blew a chance to clinch Friday night by getting dumped 4-2 by the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome to continue the three-team race for the two wild cards in the Western Conference.
Calgary kept the Wild and St. Louis in play, the Flames now only three points back of both with three games to go.
Even if the Wild win Saturday at Vancouver, that won’t be enough to solidify a spot. They’ll still be in wait-and-see mode ahead of their regular-season finale Tuesday at home vs. Anaheim.
The Flames couldn’t be eliminated by the Wild, what with the Blues also in the mix, but they played like their season was on the line: They dominated the Wild, goalie Dustin Wolf needing to make a paltry 16 saves.
After an aggressive and authoritative start for Calgary that included a board-rumbling hit by Brayden Pachal on Vinnie Hinostroza, who subbed into the Wild lineup for Justin Brazeau, the Flames’ urgency culminated in the first lead when Mikael Backlund buried a rebound by goaltender Filip Gustavsson with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left in the opening period.
Before the goal, Gustavsson left his net to retrieve a dump-in and instead of playing the puck on his forehand to Jonas Brodin, as Brock Faber was motioning for, Gustavsson sent a backhander in Faber’s direction that eluded Faber. Calgary gained possession and sent the puck on net, where Backlund was ready for the put-back.
Minutes earlier, Gustavsson swiped a carom off the goal line with his stick after the puck pinballed off traffic in front.