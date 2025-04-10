Sports

Podcast: The dazzling return of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who really couldn’t have asked for much more on Wednesday. Plus La Velle E. Neal III on the Twins, Wolves and Wild.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 2:09PM
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game-winning goal in the overtime period. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who really couldn’t have asked for much more on Wednesday. Injured stars Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek returned and combined for six goals. The Wild needed everyone one of them, including Kaprizov’s overtime winner, in a bonkers 8-7 victory. They gained ground in the playoffs and are close to securing a berth. Meanwhile the Twins had a night of similarly good news in a 4-0 win.

9:00: La Velle E. Neal III on the Twins, Wolves and Wild.

30:00: The Wolves have put themselves in close to a must-win situation tonight.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: The dazzling return of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek

card image

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who really couldn’t have asked for much more on Wednesday. Plus La Velle E. Neal III on the Twins, Wolves and Wild.

Wild

Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov return from injuries to combine for six goals in Wild's 8-7 OT victory over Sharks

card image

Twins

Ryan delivers gem as Twins blank Royals 4-0 to stop losing streak

card image