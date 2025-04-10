Podcast: The dazzling return of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who really couldn’t have asked for much more on Wednesday. Injured stars Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek returned and combined for six goals. The Wild needed everyone one of them, including Kaprizov’s overtime winner, in a bonkers 8-7 victory. They gained ground in the playoffs and are close to securing a berth. Meanwhile the Twins had a night of similarly good news in a 4-0 win.
9:00: La Velle E. Neal III on the Twins, Wolves and Wild.
30:00: The Wolves have put themselves in close to a must-win situation tonight.
