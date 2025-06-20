Anderson: Bored by walleye fishing, Minnesota’s young anglers are hooked on the fast action bass provide

Charlie Wedes didn’t look like a revolutionary when, 16 years ago, he and another grade-schooler puttered around Lake Minnewashta in the metro’s western suburbs, casting for largemouth bass.
Just 6 years old at the time, Charlie already knew the thrill of pitching a Whopper Plopper to a bed of lily pads and watching a bucketmouth rise from the watery depths to smack the lure.
Son!
Turns out, Charlie, now 22 and a recent St. John’s University graduate, wasn’t the only fishing radical of his generation.
Thousands of other kids his age were also fed up with a Minnesota tradition they considered a one-way ticket to dread and disappointment.
No ... not lefse.
And not the Vikings.
Walleye fishing.