Which Chicago skyscraper observation deck is better? We visited both.

The news helicopter hovering over the Chicago Loop was right at eye level.
That’s what my family of four noticed right away as we stepped out onto the 1,353-foot-high glass balcony jutting out from the Willis Tower, the city’s tallest skyscraper.
Then we looked down.
Through the 1.5-inch laminated glass panel floor beneath our feet, we could see tiny boats cruising along the Chicago River and traffic backing up on Wacker Drive.
The experience — called the Ledge at Skydeck Chicago — was an unexpected highlight during a recent family getaway. So was our time spent across town at the 94th-floor 360 Chicago, which has its own patented thrill experience: a row of moving glass ledges called TILT.
When planning our five-day visit to Chicago, we didn’t necessarily expect to make a stop at one, let alone two, of the city’s sky-high observatories.
It was our kids’ first visit to the Windy City. We knew Millennium Park and its Bean sculpture (officially named Cloud Gate and now reopened after plaza renovations) was a must-stop, along with a few other recommended attractions and restaurants. And we tried to narrow down which of Chicago’s fabulous array of museums our 8- and 10-year-old would like best.
But once we decided to try to save on admission by getting CityPASS Chicago tickets ($142 for adults and $112 for kids), we added an elevator ride at the Willis Tower to the itinerary.