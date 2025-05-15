Minnesota’s best tourist traps and roadside attractions

The cave is lit with electric fixtures. There are also lantern and blacklight tour options. It’s 48 degrees underground. You might get some cold water dripping on your head, and there are a few places where you have to duck beneath some low overhangs and some narrow areas where you have to walk single file. But it doesn’t feel very claustrophobic. You’ll go down about 200 feet below the surface, but the ceilings above you can soar up to 100 feet high.