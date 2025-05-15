Minnesota’s best tourist traps and roadside attractions

Before the interstate highway system arrived in the 1950s, all manner of roadside oases enticed motorists to stretch their legs and open their wallets.
Many of those oddball museums, petting zoos and gift shops have long since gone by the wayside. (Probably a good thing in the case of a couple infamous Up North oddities where tourists fed marshmallows or soda to captive bears.)
But there’s a reason Minnesota’s favorite tourist traps and throwback attractions have remained as travel traditions. In a bland landscape of fast-food and fuel chains, these quirky pit stops are a fresh sight for road-weary eyes.
They may not be as storied as Wall Drug or House on the Rock, but they’re well worth hitting the brakes.
Tom’s Logging Camp Knife River, est. 1956
About 15 miles northeast of Duluth along Scenic 61, the trading post at Tom’s Logging Camp sells memoirs by local game wardens (“Poachers Caught!”), football-size pinecones and toilet paper holders shaped like bears. Somewhere between the wool socks and faux feather headdresses, a shopper picked up a fake eyeball with a glint of recognition in her real one: She and her sister had once pranked their parents with such a thing. Proprietor Bill Weckman grinned from behind the counter. “That’s why we get that stuff,” he said.
After Weckman and his wife, Lauren, took over the business from her father (who had acquired it from founder and namesake Tom Deebach), they hardly changed a thing. That includes the vintage wall decor: beaver pelt, bison head and handmade buckskin coat, along with a pair of deer skulls, entwined by the antlers. (An aging photo of the bucks’ carcasses explains that they were found in Superior National Forest: “They locked antlers while fighting and died of starvation.”)
Tom’s namesake logging camp is a plein-air museum offering a window into life as a lumberjack in northern Minnesota in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Deebach, a prolific collector, acquired the obsolete logging equipment after it was discovered in a storage shed. He decided to monetize it when his wife “threatened him with the bonfire of the century,” Lauren says, by displaying it at the North Shore property he’d won in a card game, according to lore.