Where to honor the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Fifty years ago on Nov. 10, 1975, the 729-foot lake freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a severe gale in Lake Superior. All 29 crewmembers were lost. It was the largest ship ever to sink in the Great Lakes, and the mystery of how it could happen in the modern era endures.
Our memory of the shocking incident is ingrained in Minnesota’s cultural DNA — but the story resonates throughout the Lake Superior and Great Lakes region. In Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ontario and beyond, there are special events, memorials and exhibits commemorating the ship and the anniversary. Here are some places and events where you can pay tribute.
Minnesota: the beacon
Perched high on the North Shore, the Split Rock Lighthouse was built in response to a 1905 storm that claimed 29 vessels. Now the lighthouse anchors the second most popular state park in Minnesota, and hosts the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Beacon Lighting, a quintessential annual ceremony. At 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, the lighthouse temporarily closes as names of the 29 deceased are read aloud with an accompanying ship’s bell. That’s followed by the lighting of the historic beacon, which was retired in 1969.
Monday’s 50th-anniversary event is sold out (there’s always next year), but will be livestreamed on the Split Rock’s Facebook page and the Minnesota Historical Society’s YouTube channel.
Maritime scholars, meanwhile, will be interested in this weekend’s “Gales of November” program put on by the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association . Speakers on Friday and Saturday in Duluth will discuss the 1975 storm, theories of the sinking, and its impact. (At 4 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald wreck explorer Ric Mixter will speak at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Superior, along with a musical tribute featuring Gordon Lightfoot’s epic 1976 song about the tragedy.)
Wisconsin: the last departure
The Edmund Fitzgerald actually loaded its final cargo in Wisconsin on Nov. 9. After taking on 26,116 long tons of taconite pellets, Fitzgerald departed from the Burlington Northern Railroad Dock No. 1 in the Allouez neighborhood of Superior, Wis., not far from the President’s Liquor store on Hwy. 2.
That dock is decommissioned, but you can glimpse the site from the nearby 1913 Wisconsin Point Lighthouse. (On the Minnesota side of the harbor, explorers can also get close to the former dock at the end of Duluth’s 4-mile out-and-back Park Point Nature Trail.)
Seventy miles to the east in Washburn, an all-new Edmund Fitzgerald memorial was dedicated on Nov. 1 on the shore of Chequamegon Bay, an area from which many of the ship’s crew hailed. Designed by local artists Jamey Penney-Ritter and Matt Tetzner, the memorial features a functional weathervane with a profile of the Fitzgerald. The base is a repurposed tower from an ore dock in nearby Ashland.