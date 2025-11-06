Midwest Travel

Where to honor the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

Memorials to the ill-fated freighter and historic sites are scattered across the Lake Superior region.

By Simon Peter Groebner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 12:00PM
The historic Split Rock Lighthouse is lit annually on Nov. 10 to honor the lives of the 29 men who died aboard the Edmund Fitzgerald in 1975. This image is from 2019. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fifty years ago on Nov. 10, 1975, the 729-foot lake freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a severe gale in Lake Superior. All 29 crewmembers were lost. It was the largest ship ever to sink in the Great Lakes, and the mystery of how it could happen in the modern era endures.

Our memory of the shocking incident is ingrained in Minnesota’s cultural DNA — but the story resonates throughout the Lake Superior and Great Lakes region. In Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ontario and beyond, there are special events, memorials and exhibits commemorating the ship and the anniversary. Here are some places and events where you can pay tribute.

The Edmund Fitzgerald on the St. Mary's River in May 1975, six months before it sank. (Bob Campbell/Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center)

Minnesota: the beacon

Perched high on the North Shore, the Split Rock Lighthouse was built in response to a 1905 storm that claimed 29 vessels. Now the lighthouse anchors the second most popular state park in Minnesota, and hosts the Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Beacon Lighting, a quintessential annual ceremony. At 4 p.m. on Nov. 10, the lighthouse temporarily closes as names of the 29 deceased are read aloud with an accompanying ship’s bell. That’s followed by the lighting of the historic beacon, which was retired in 1969.

Monday’s 50th-anniversary event is sold out (there’s always next year), but will be livestreamed on the Split Rock’s Facebook page and the Minnesota Historical Society’s YouTube channel.

Maritime scholars, meanwhile, will be interested in this weekend’s “Gales of November” program put on by the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association . Speakers on Friday and Saturday in Duluth will discuss the 1975 storm, theories of the sinking, and its impact. (At 4 p.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald wreck explorer Ric Mixter will speak at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Superior, along with a musical tribute featuring Gordon Lightfoot’s epic 1976 song about the tragedy.)

A new memorial to the Edmund Fitzgerald in Washburn, Wis. (Jamey Penney-Ritter)

Wisconsin: the last departure

The Edmund Fitzgerald actually loaded its final cargo in Wisconsin on Nov. 9. After taking on 26,116 long tons of taconite pellets, Fitzgerald departed from the Burlington Northern Railroad Dock No. 1 in the Allouez neighborhood of Superior, Wis., not far from the President’s Liquor store on Hwy. 2.

That dock is decommissioned, but you can glimpse the site from the nearby 1913 Wisconsin Point Lighthouse. (On the Minnesota side of the harbor, explorers can also get close to the former dock at the end of Duluth’s 4-mile out-and-back Park Point Nature Trail.)

Seventy miles to the east in Washburn, an all-new Edmund Fitzgerald memorial was dedicated on Nov. 1 on the shore of Chequamegon Bay, an area from which many of the ship’s crew hailed. Designed by local artists Jamey Penney-Ritter and Matt Tetzner, the memorial features a functional weathervane with a profile of the Fitzgerald. The base is a repurposed tower from an ore dock in nearby Ashland.

Crew from the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, Mich., moved the recovered bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald into the museum for the 20th anniversary of the wreck in 1995. (RITA REED/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Michigan: The bell and the lifeboats

To really take a deep dive into the Fitzgerald story, you need to go to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, on the end of Whitefish Point — an area known as the Graveyard Coast — is the definitive site for learning about the Great Lakes history of more than 6,000 wrecks. In 1995, Fitzgerald’s 200-pound bronze bell was recovered from the wreckage, and it is now the centerpiece of the museum’s memorial exhibit.

Sadly, the museum is already closed for the season (it’s open daily from May 1-Oct. 31; $15 admission). But the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society is holding an outdoor public remembrance service at 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Whitefish Point (shipwreckmuseum.com). There will be no tickets or seating, and parking is limited. (A ceremony for family members only is later in the evening, with no access for the general public.)

Perhaps even more poignant than the Fitzgerald’s bell, the freighter’s actual lifeboats were also recovered from the wreck. Badly damaged, they are on display at the Museum Ship Valley Camp — a maritime museum aboard a historic steamship in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The floating museum is open from May through October. Sault Ste. Marie is also notable for the spectator-friendly Soo Locks, which usher 10,000 ships a year between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes.

Related Coverage

These Michigan sites are a scenic seven-hour road trip east of Duluth. You can also fly nonstop from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Chippewa County International Airport (CIU) via Delta Connection.

Meanwhile, a former anchor from the Edmund Fitzgerald, lost in the Detroit River just one year before the ship’s demise, is on display outside the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle in Detroit.

The summit of the Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout Trail at Pancake Bay Provincial Park, Ontario, offers a view of the shipwreck's location in Lake Superior. (Tourism Sault Ste. Marie /Tourism Sault Ste. Marie)

Ontario: The overlook

The Edmund Fitzgerald’s story comes to an end 530 feet beneath the surface of southeastern Lake Superior, just across Canada’s border with the United States. To get as close as possible to the wreck without going on the water, pack your passport for Pancake Bay Provincial Park, an hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Just eight miles southeast of the wreck site, you can hike the Edmund Fitzgerald Lookout Trail, a 3.6-mile out-and-back route that rises some 384 feet through towering maples. Interpretive signs tell the story as the path leads to a somber panoramic lookout of the waters that hold the Edmund Fitzgerald’s final resting place.

