Where to honor the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

To really take a deep dive into the Fitzgerald story, you need to go to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, on the end of Whitefish Point — an area known as the Graveyard Coast — is the definitive site for learning about the Great Lakes history of more than 6,000 wrecks. In 1995, Fitzgerald’s 200-pound bronze bell was recovered from the wreckage, and it is now the centerpiece of the museum’s memorial exhibit.