Quarterdeck Resort’s stylish revamp is part of a boutique wave in Minnesota lake country

Quarterdeck Resort on Gull Lake has embraced the sleek aesthetic of tiny vacation homes — clean lines, black exteriors with honey-toned wood, floor-to-ceiling windows — and scaled it way up in a striking expansion that immerses guests in the north woods setting.
Called Woodsmoke Cabins, the resort’s new two- and three-bedroom homes boast spacious open kitchens, gas fireplaces, walk-in showers and extras such as pingpong or pool tables. They’re adding a fresh feel to what may be Minnesota’s most popular lake for vacationers, with some of its largest and most storied resorts.
Founded in 1957, Quarterdeck was among the smaller Gull Lake resorts, catering to about 100 guests with 18 lodge rooms that featured balconies and patios overlooking the water. The resort expanded to include two five-bedroom lake homes. Then in 2022, Leisure Hotels & Resorts President Jamie Tatge and developer Sanford Hoff purchased the property.
“We changed the look and vibe of the whole place,” said Tatge, whose company is based in the Brainerd Lakes area but works with hotels and resorts across the country.
Lakeview lofts
Besides the 16 Woodsmoke Cabins, three four-bedroom cabins were just completed, and there are 10 five-bedroom “lakeview lofts” and cabins. The homes accommodate up to 14 guests with amenities such as a rooftop bar with a gas fire pit, grilling station and tables that seat 10, great room
s and gourmet kitchen, and lower-level family room and game room.
The homes and cabins have private owners but are rented to guests for much of the year, a model that many resorts use.
Quarterdeck’s upgrades might signal other changes on the way at Minnesota’s lake resorts. Some of Leisure‘s other clients in the state include Duluth’s Pier B Resort Hotel, which they created from the ground up, Cove Point Lodge in Beaver Bay and the adjacent North Shore Camping Co.
They also are working on plans for Cragun’s Resort, one of Gull Lake‘s venerable destinations with its sprawling lodge and cabins known for dark wood and teal alpine accents. It had been in the Cragun family since it transferred to a local investment group led by Tatge this spring.