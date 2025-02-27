To help the public understand this rare craft, Faribault Mill offers tours on Fridays and Saturdays (when machines are off), which draw everyone from schoolkids to crafters to engineers. Ann Sviggum, who manages the mill’s retail operations, says that after visitors gain a sense of the skill and effort it takes to produce its high-end woolen goods, they tend to view their premium pricing in a new light. “Once they see how much work goes into it, the labor and the time, then all of a sudden they go, ‘Really, that’s only $190?’”