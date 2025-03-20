Wisconsin Dells’ newest attraction is a mystical nighttime journey through lights

On your next trip to Wisconsin Dells, take an evening stroll through the Wilderness Canyon, near Wilderness Resort’s main lodge.
There, lighting effects, music, theatrical fog and a mystical deer combine to enhance your 1-mile journey. Dubbed Aquavia Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Through a Canyon of Wonders, the 45- to 60-minute self-guided attraction is offered by Wilderness Resorts.
Reservations are recommended for the family-friendly nighttime experience.
It’s all part of an international series created by the “multidisciplinary entertainment studio” Moment Factory. For more information, see aquavialumina.com or wildernessresort.com.
Kalahari waterpark expansion
Meanwhile, Kalahari Resorts in the Dells has broken ground on a 75,000-square-foot, $85 million indoor waterpark expansion, which Kalahari says will make it the nation’s largest indoor waterpark.
The park will feature a retractable roof and three slides: Wild Wildebeest and Green Python, which will take six riders on a twisting path, and Cheetah Mat Racers, where four riders can compete to be the first to finish.
The expansion will include an adult swim-up bar, spa whirlpool, kiddie slide pool with four small slides, and a pool with zero-depth entry and tanning ledges.
An opening is expected in fall 2026.