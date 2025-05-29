What’s new at Minnesota resorts this summer

Here’s a look at what’s new or up-and-coming at Minnesota lodging and resorts this summer.
Brainerd Lakes & Mille Lacs
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort, which opened in 1898 and is now part of the Odyssey Resorts portfolio, has added contemporary lakeside cabins with two bedrooms and five-bedroom cabins on its Jack’s 18 Golf Course. The resort will also start a seafood boil on Fridays and construct a new pool this summer.
The first coastal-style homes are ready for vacationers at the new Del Mar Dunes along the west shore of Mille Lacs Lake. Guests can rent the entire home, or it can be split and rented as a main-floor condo and two upper-level suites. The resort, which is being developed by owners of Bluefin Bay and other Minnesota resorts, includes 40 cottages.
Duluth
Zenith Basecamp, described as indoor glamping, opened 11 hostel rooms this year at the corner of 27th Avenue W. and Superior Street in the Lincoln Park Craft District. Most rooms are on the upper floor of the building with a communal lounge, kitchenette, shower rooms with doors that lock, and information on outdoor things to do. First-floor businesses include Free Air Life Co. adventure and apparel gear and Altitude Cocktails (zenithbasecamp.com).
The Intrepid boutique hotel offers another new option for Duluth visitors with eight downtown units across the street from Greysalon Ballroom. The units range from a studio with street views to suites with lake views (theintrepidduluth.com).
Grand Marais & Gunflint Trail
Gunflint Lodge, which celebrates its 100th year this summer, opened the Northern Lights lodge and event center this year. It has seven rooms (single king or double queen) in the spot where the historic Justine’s Cabin was lost in a fire (gunflint.com).
A smattering of new lodging and dining includes a three-suite microhotel above Northern Goods (formerly Stone Harbor Wilderness Supply) in downtown Grand Marais; new glamping tents opening soon at Hungry Hippie Hostel + Campground; and from-scratch pastas on the menu at Borderland Lodge‘s restaurant along the Gunflint Trail (borderlandlodge.com).
Charlie’s Alpine Bistro at Lutsen Mountains is expected to open this summer with lodging and a full-service restaurant at the site of Papa Charlie’s, which burned two years ago.