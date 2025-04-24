Growing Minnesota resort owner plans Mille Lacs Lake retreat

The owner of the North Shore’s Bluefin Bay is building a new resort on another giant Minnesota lake: Mille Lacs.
Del Mar Dunes in Garrison, Minn., is expected to include 40 coastal-style multi-unit buildings on the western shore of Mille Lacs Lake, a $50 million investment. Eventually, Silver Bay native Joe Swanson hopes to add a lodge.
The project gives Swanson a hospitality footprint in three distinct Minnesota destinations. With a partner, Pipasu Soni, he bought four fishing resorts on Lake of the Woods in 2022 for $20 million. Their North Shore properties together also include Surfside, Temperance Landing, Thomsonite Inn and North Shore Cottages.
Garrison is a town of about 200 located 20 miles east of Brainerd.
Swanson, a financial planner and business consultant based in Plymouth, said he sought land in Garrison because it doesn’t have anything similar to what he has planned.
“Garrison and Mille Lacs have that feeling that Lake Superior has,” he said, of a special place that people return to. “And I’m pretty sure it’s the massive body of water. Your body connects to it.”
Swanson pieced together 75 parcels that total 90 acres for the resort. It includes swimmable ponds, a marina that offers rentals and launch boat fishing, and a private sandy beach. The property is also close to about 4 miles of public beach.
Designer and project manager Ali Webb said the vibe is a colorful twist on New England, South Carolina and Savannah, Ga., coastal styles, eschewing the knotty pine look of northern Minnesota.