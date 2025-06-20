Construction at troubled St. Paul apartment could signal shift for beleaguered neighborhood

Construction has started on the renovation of a St. Paul apartment building that was notorious for drug use and trespassers, a hopeful sign in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood that has been hard-hit by vacant buildings, drug use and homelessness.
Kimball Court, a supportive housing building for people trying to break out of homelessness, was a focus of neighborhood worries about those quality-of-life issues, especially after the building was overwhelmed by trespassers and break-ins in 2022 and saw hundreds of police calls. But with the start of renovations and the addition, there are glimmers of hope.
The building is getting bigger, expanding from 76 to 98 units. And things are turning around at Kimball Court, said one resident who did not wish to identify himself as he sat on the stoop on a recent evening with a security guard peering down from a second-story window.
“Things are getting better,” the resident said, before ducking back inside the heavy glass door.
Kimball Court has been owned by Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative since 2010 as supportive housing, a first step toward housing for people who have been chronically homeless.
But the building became the focus of worry around the intersection of Snelling and University avenues as abandoned buildings and drug use rose between the nearby Green Line station, vacant storefronts and the empty lots around Allianz Field. People repeatedly broke into Kimball Court.
Private security is on site around the clock now, and renovation work is visible from the street. The vacant building next door, the former Star Market, has been demolished.
In its place is the foundation for an addition to Kimball Court that will hold more apartments, offices for service providers, and community spaces. Gone is the dirty green-striped awning that shaded the building’s front stoop. Sections of light tan brick have been removed for repair to the walls.