The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Burrata dip at the Block Food + Drink
After spending a day fishing on Mille Lacs Lake, we found ourselves hungry and not wanting to cook, so a pit stop in the northwest suburb of Rogers seemed like a good idea. An even better idea was checking out the Block Food + Drink, second outpost of a restaurant that originated in St. Louis Park.
The Rogers location opened last month and is serving many of the same crowd-pleasers, from burgers and pasta to fish dishes with modern and global flair. Some in our crew were craving fish, probably because they didn’t catch any. The restaurant features walleye cooked in a Grain Belt Nordeast beer batter and satisfied that craving, while another person at our table had a hankering for a burger, which also hit the spot.
Before digging into our own meal adventures, it was nice that we could break bread over the easily shareable burrata dip ($16).
Culinary director Kyle Darling created the dish that starts with creamy stracciatella cheese with a subtle tang and buttery smoothness. Blistered cherry tomatoes brought a natural sweetness, a vinegary pesto added brightness and chili crunch provided a fiery, smoky kick (it’s drizzled over half the dish so the spice-averse can work around it). Generous helpings of warm, toasted sourdough crostini and salty, fried pita chips were icing on, or technically alongside, the dip.
And feel free to bring Fido. Like other Craft & Crew Hospitality restaurants, this location features a dog-friendly patio and doggie menu that goes beyond snacks, with entrees such as “meatloaf” and grilled chicken or beef with brown rice and veggies. The day we visited, the outdoor space was bustling with diners and their four-legged friends, making us think this is also a great pit stop for those with dogs in tow. (Nancy Ngo)
Two locations, 21400 John Milless Drive, Rogers; 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, theblockmn.com
Latkes at Cardamom
There are few things more indulgent on a warm-weather weekday than a midmorning brunch with friends. Even better if there’s a patio. Cardamom restaurant at the Walker Art Center, with its shaded patio and inside-the-city getaway allure, opens at 11 a.m. daily with a Middle Eastern menu that includes brunch items.
The latkes ($20) are unlike anything I could make at home: thick potato coins, fluffy on the inside and crackling crisp around all the edges. Served alongside jammy-centered eggs, and dappled purple and red heirloom tomatoes all on a bed of lush and tangy Borani yogurt sauce swirled with dill and spinach, it’s a divine collection of perfect bites and hearty enough that it’s shareable, or bank leftovers and offset that price.