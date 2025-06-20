The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Biting into it, the muffin reads like banana-chocolate chip bread with hints of peanut butter, so lovers of the loaf form should find this more portable version right up their alley. It’s a popular item, and available daily while supplies last (I snagged the last one on a recent Saturday afternoon). But it’s not a lost cause if that does happen, since the south suburban spot stocks a variety of muffins, along with scones, Danishes and other goodies. Teas and coffee drinks made with beans from around the world, ground in-house, are available to wash it all down. (N.N.)