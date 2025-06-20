5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

A new place with a dog-friendly patio, a peanut-butter banana muffin fit for Elvis and fresh finds at oldies but goodies.

By Joy Summers,

Nancy Ngo and

Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025
Burrata dip at from The Block Food + Drink, which has locations in St. Louis Park and Rogers. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Burrata dip at the Block Food + Drink

After spending a day fishing on Mille Lacs Lake, we found ourselves hungry and not wanting to cook, so a pit stop in the northwest suburb of Rogers seemed like a good idea. An even better idea was checking out the Block Food + Drink, second outpost of a restaurant that originated in St. Louis Park.

The Rogers location opened last month and is serving many of the same crowd-pleasers, from burgers and pasta to fish dishes with modern and global flair. Some in our crew were craving fish, probably because they didn’t catch any. The restaurant features walleye cooked in a Grain Belt Nordeast beer batter and satisfied that craving, while another person at our table had a hankering for a burger, which also hit the spot.

Before digging into our own meal adventures, it was nice that we could break bread over the easily shareable burrata dip ($16).

Culinary director Kyle Darling created the dish that starts with creamy stracciatella cheese with a subtle tang and buttery smoothness. Blistered cherry tomatoes brought a natural sweetness, a vinegary pesto added brightness and chili crunch provided a fiery, smoky kick (it’s drizzled over half the dish so the spice-averse can work around it). Generous helpings of warm, toasted sourdough crostini and salty, fried pita chips were icing on, or technically alongside, the dip.

And feel free to bring Fido. Like other Craft & Crew Hospitality restaurants, this location features a dog-friendly patio and doggie menu that goes beyond snacks, with entrees such as “meatloaf” and grilled chicken or beef with brown rice and veggies. The day we visited, the outdoor space was bustling with diners and their four-legged friends, making us think this is also a great pit stop for those with dogs in tow. (Nancy Ngo)

Two locations, 21400 John Milless Drive, Rogers; 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park, theblockmn.com

Cardamom's latkes with egg, heirloom tomatoes and yogurt sauce on the patio outside Walker Art Center.
Cardamom's latkes with egg, heirloom tomatoes and yogurt sauce on the patio outside Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Latkes at Cardamom

There are few things more indulgent on a warm-weather weekday than a midmorning brunch with friends. Even better if there’s a patio. Cardamom restaurant at the Walker Art Center, with its shaded patio and inside-the-city getaway allure, opens at 11 a.m. daily with a Middle Eastern menu that includes brunch items.

The latkes ($20) are unlike anything I could make at home: thick potato coins, fluffy on the inside and crackling crisp around all the edges. Served alongside jammy-centered eggs, and dappled purple and red heirloom tomatoes all on a bed of lush and tangy Borani yogurt sauce swirled with dill and spinach, it’s a divine collection of perfect bites and hearty enough that it’s shareable, or bank leftovers and offset that price.

On the way out to wander around some art, I also clocked that Cardamom still stocks the Zephyr cookie in its pastry case — those rye chocolate ones we thought were lost with the closing of all Cafe Ceres locations. (Joy Summers)

725 Vineland Place, Mpls., cardamommpls.com

The tomato and avocado flatbread at Zelo in downtown Minneapolis was a refreshing post-work bite. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tomato and avocado flatbread at Zelo

An advantage of more frequent in-office days is rediscovering favorite post-work hangouts, like Zelo. A Nicollet Mall mainstay since 1999, it stayed dark longer than most eateries post-pandemic, waiting three years to reopen as fans collectively held their breath.

Our most recent visit found a full dining room and a lively bar crowd. We opted for the “sharing is caring” style of dining, splitting appetizers like Zelo’s classic seared ahi tuna and avocado on sesame crisps and wood-grilled octopus — both highly recommended. We tacked on the tomato and avocado flatbread ($23.95) last minute and, aside from the Aperol and limoncello spritzes, it was the best decision of the night.

The tomatoes and avocado were at their very best, standing out atop the heavenly but sturdy wood-fired crust and housemade mozzarella. Drizzled with a splash of extra-virgin olive oil and wisps of fresh basil, it proved that flatbreads don’t have to be heavy and ingredient-laden to be delicious. It was a colorful taste of summer and a reminder of why this classic Italian restaurant has legions of devotees. (Nicole Hvidsten)

831 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., zelompls.com

The Elvis Muffin at Black Sheep Coffee in South St. Paul. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Elvis Muffin at Black Sheep Coffee

We all knew Elvis had a favorite sandwich consisting of peanut butter and banana (in some accounts, bacon was also part of the equation). So if “The King of Rock and Roll” also had a favorite muffin, it might just be this one. Appropriately named the Elvis Muffin ($5), it’s a banana, peanut butter and chocolate muffin.

Biting into it, the muffin reads like banana-chocolate chip bread with hints of peanut butter, so lovers of the loaf form should find this more portable version right up their alley. It’s a popular item, and available daily while supplies last (I snagged the last one on a recent Saturday afternoon). But it’s not a lost cause if that does happen, since the south suburban spot stocks a variety of muffins, along with scones, Danishes and other goodies. Teas and coffee drinks made with beans from around the world, ground in-house, are available to wash it all down. (N.N.)

705 Southview Blvd., South St. Paul, blacksheepcoffee.com

George and the Dragon Asian Hangover, 5 spice pork, egg, snap peas on Jasmine rice.
George and the Dragon's Asian Hangover with 5-spice pork, egg and snap peas on Jasmine rice is a longstanding dish at the south Minneapolis institution. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Asian hangover at George and the Dragon

We were likely noticeably bedraggled when we stepped inside George and the Dragon. A long workday followed by an adventurous approach through traffic during construction season had me down to one final frayed nerve. Immediately, we were greeted and whisked into the warm embrace of this longtime neighborhood restaurant and the comforts contained within.

My dining companion lives nearby and assured me the can’t-miss dish is the Asian Hangover ($18). On the menu since day one, it’s a simple bowl of 5-spice seasoned pork, saucy and tender, served over rice with an egg and snap peas. Paired with an icy bottle of one of our favorite rosés, it was exactly what we needed to right all wrongs of the day. Well-cooked food and exceptional service, it’s no wonder George and the Dragon still fills with families and neighbors night after night. (J.S.)

813 W. 50th St., Mpls., ganddpub.com

about the writers

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

