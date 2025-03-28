Daniel del Prado’s restaurant group to close all four Cafe Cerés locations

“The DDP Restaurant Group has made the difficult decision to close all four Café Cerés locations. Our desire is to continue to operate through Sunday, April 13, 2025,” the statement reads. “While we are proud of what we accomplished in the café space, it is clear that the DDP Restaurant Group’s future lies in what we do best – creating and operating amazing, and highly successful, restaurants by delivering exceptional hospitality, crafting unforgettable dining experiences, and leading chef-driven food and beverage programs.”