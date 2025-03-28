Daniel del Prado’s restaurant group to close all four Cafe Cerés locations

Cafe Cerés, the coffee shop and cafes from Daniel del Prado’s restaurant group has informed employees that all four locations will close April 13.
Responding to a request from the Star Tribune, the DDP Restaurant Group provided this statement:
“The DDP Restaurant Group has made the difficult decision to close all four Café Cerés locations. Our desire is to continue to operate through Sunday, April 13, 2025,” the statement reads. “While we are proud of what we accomplished in the café space, it is clear that the DDP Restaurant Group’s future lies in what we do best – creating and operating amazing, and highly successful, restaurants by delivering exceptional hospitality, crafting unforgettable dining experiences, and leading chef-driven food and beverage programs.”
The first Cafe Cerés opened near the end of 2020 in Minneapolis’ Linden Hills neighborhood and quickly gained a following for blending Middle Eastern spices with standard coffee house fare like its Jerusalem bagels, dukkah spiced lattes and the tahini chocolate chip cookies. Other Cafe Cerés locations in Minneapolis followed: Armatage (2021), downtown (2023) and near Minnehaha Falls (early 2024).
In 2023, its pastry chef Shawn McKenzie was nominated for a James Beard Award in the national category of Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker - the only Minnesotan to represent the region that year. (McKenzie has since branched out to work with Rustica Bakery).
In August of 2024, a majority of Cafe Ceres’ baristas voted to unionize. The restaurant group said it is in talks with the union.
“Our most immediate priority is to ensure that our impacted Café team members are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve during this process. We are working with UNITE HERE Local 17, the union representing the baristas, as we work through the effects of this difficult business decision,” it reads.
Representatives for UNITE HERE Local 17 did not respond to immediate requests for comment.