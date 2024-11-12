Sneak peek: Minneapolis dim sum darling Minari opens this week

The food is what Watson has been dreaming about for years. Beef tartare is dressed with ssamjang and Asian pear, dolled up in fresh herbs and salmon roe that glistens like jewels. Long beans are piled up in a little dish, dotted with sesame seeds and seasoning. Hirame crudo is diced and served with green lime leaf oil and Thai basil under a crunchy rice cracker lattice. Sunset-colored ramyeon noodles are made fresh in house, served with gobs of crab. And then there are the dim sum dishes. Squid-ink colored dumplings are stuffed with pork and shrimp, just one of the dishes that will be wheeled through the dining room.