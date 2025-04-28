3 Twin Cities restaurants with great kids’ menus

A multicourse kids’ menu to keep your child at the table longer than it takes to say mac and cheese? Yes, please. Gia is an upscale Italian restaurant that celebrates seasonality, and it doesn’t leave kids’ palates or attention spans behind. The three-course meal starts with garlicky buttered bread, carrot sticks and housemade ranch dressing. For an entree, your little one can choose one of three sauces to top their spaghetti. And for dessert, vanilla gelato. Owners Jo Seddon and Lisa Wengler have thought of everything, even beyond the food. Each kid gets a little kit to make dyed pasta necklaces/noisemakers, and a jar of markers is placed next to the vase on each paper-topped table, for artwork to flourish between courses.