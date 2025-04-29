‘Reversing his aging,’ Vikings safety Harrison Smith inspires lofty goals for his teammates

Safety Harrison Smith said he “struggled less” with deciding to play Vikings season No. 14 than previous offseasons, but his seatmate thought otherwise on the flight back from the team’s 27-9 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January.
“It felt like he was done to me,” right tackle Brian O’Neill said Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “[But] I saw him the next day, and he kind of had a little look in his eye that maybe there was something unfinished.”
“He wouldn’t come back if he didn’t think there was a chance,” O’Neill added. “Clearly he sees a chance, and I believe there’s a chance.”
Unfinished business has been a mantra: “More Is Required” was printed on the T-shirts as players returned to team headquarters last week for the start of the voluntary offseason program.
Smith and the Vikings’ remade secondary will have a big hand in whether the defense continues to ascend in Year 3 under coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings led the NFL with 24 interceptions last season.
Gone are safety Camryn Bynum, who signed with the Colts in free agency, and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, who are both unsigned. The Vikings re-signed cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to a big payday, added former Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and extended safety Theo Jackson on a deal that suggests he’ll have a bigger role replacing Bynum.
The team guaranteed $8 million to Smith ahead of his age-36 season.
“It seems like he’s reversing his aging somehow,” safety Josh Metellus said. “I don’t know how he does it. Every year, he looks better and better.”