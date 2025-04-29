Vikings sign edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel to a contract extension through 2026

The Vikings will retain a key piece of their defense through 2026 as they signed a contract extension with edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel on Tuesday.
The extension is for a single season and $23 million, $22.4 of which is guaranteed, according to a league source with knowledge of the deal.
Van Ginkel, who originally signed with the Vikings in March 2024 on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, had the second-most sacks (11.5) and quarterback hurries (19) on the team last season behind fellow outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard.
Van Ginkel also returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including a 63-yarder against the Jets in Week 5 in London.
He was one of seven Vikings players to earn a Pro Bowl spot. It was his first time being selected, following the first season where he started all 17 games.
Van Ginkel was originally drafted by the Dolphins as a fifth-round pick in 2019 when Brian Flores, now the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, was head coach. He spent five seasons there, starting in 42 of 73 appearances.
Van Ginkel’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports, was seen at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Tuesday morning. It was the first day of the offseason program with open practice availability for local media.