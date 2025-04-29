Vikings

Vikings sign edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel to a contract extension through 2026

Van Ginkel, an edge rusher who was drafted by Brian Flores in Miami when he was head coach, was signed as a free agent by the Vikings in March 2024.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 8:46PM
Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel had the second-most sacks (11.5) and quarterback hurries (19) on the team last season and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings will retain a key piece of their defense through 2026 as they signed a contract extension with edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel on Tuesday.

The extension is for a single season and $23 million, $22.4 of which is guaranteed, according to a league source with knowledge of the deal.

Van Ginkel, who originally signed with the Vikings in March 2024 on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, had the second-most sacks (11.5) and quarterback hurries (19) on the team last season behind fellow outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Van Ginkel also returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including a 63-yarder against the Jets in Week 5 in London.

He was one of seven Vikings players to earn a Pro Bowl spot. It was his first time being selected, following the first season where he started all 17 games.

Van Ginkel was originally drafted by the Dolphins as a fifth-round pick in 2019 when Brian Flores, now the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, was head coach. He spent five seasons there, starting in 42 of 73 appearances.

Van Ginkel’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports, was seen at TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Tuesday morning. It was the first day of the offseason program with open practice availability for local media.

about the writer

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Vikings sign Van Ginkel to contract extension through 2026

card image

The Vikings will retain a key piece of their defense for one more season, signing edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel to an extension worth up to $23 million on Tuesday.

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘I know I’m ready to start’

card image

Vikings

Randy Moss’ son gets a tryout at Vikings rookie camp next week

Randy Moss grinned while listening to another inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame answer a question. Randy Moss is only the third wide receiver to be selected for the NFL Hall of Fame on the first ballot.