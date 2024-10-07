It meant Flores’ style of defense, which requires players to think of their roles beyond static position descriptions, fit the fifth-round pick perfectly. Van Ginkel showed his playmaking ability in three years playing for Flores in Miami, making 20 tackles for loss, forcing four fumbles and recovering two, including one he brought back for a 78-yard touchdown in 2020 against the Rams. Van Ginkel scored twice more in his final two seasons with the Dolphins after Flores was fired, bringing back a blocked punt for a score in 2022 and poaching a Sam Howell screen pass on his way to a 33-yard interception return score against the Commanders in 2023.