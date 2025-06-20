Police cracking down as riders on motorized bikes become an issue in west metro

Riders of electric-powered, off-highway motorcycles that look similar to e-bikes have been speeding on city streets in some west metro communities surrounding Lake Minnetonka, and it’s causing problems and generating complaints.
“Residents are calling and saying kids are blazing right past them,” said Laura Holtan, community outreach and public information officer for the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department. “They are taking over trails and paths.”
It is against state law to drive an off-highway motorcycle on any roadway at any speed. Yet officers have spotted cyclists zooming along at more than 45 mph on highways and city streets, and fleeing from officers attempting to pull them over, Holtan said.
Videos from the department serving Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay posted online show riders zipping through parking lots and blowing through stop signs with police right behind trying to initiate a traffic stop.
“This super, super dangerous,” Sgt. Zach Robertson said in one of the videos. “Don’t take off from us. This is a felony violation and if you get caught you will be arrested.”
Police suspended the pursuit of three cyclists shown running stop signs in one video, which were posted this week as part of a larger education campaign to curb the illegal behavior before somebody gets hurt or worse.
So far, no injuries have been reported, but “sometimes a tragedy has to happen before there is a change,” Holtan said.
What is an off-road motorcycle vs an e-bike?
That can be confusing, Holtan said, because there are some similarities. But there are obvious differences, too.