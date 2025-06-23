Music

Country star Dustin Lynch will perform after Aug. 15 Twins-Tigers game

This concert follows rapper Nelly’s post-game gig on July 11 at Target Field.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 9:07PM
Dustin Lynch performs first during the Luke Bryan Kick The Dust Up Tour at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis June 20, 2015. (Courtney Perry/Special to the Star Tribune)
While they struggle on the field, the Minnesota Twins have found a winning post-game formula — a country music concert. The Twins will feature country star Dustin Lynch after their game on Aug. 15 vs. Detroit Tigers.

Lynch, a Tennessee native, has scored 10 No. 1 country songs including “Thinking ‘Bout You,” “Small Town Boy” and “Chevrolet” featuring Jelly Roll. He performed on June 21 at Winstock, the annual country-and-camping fest in Winsted, Minn.

With a stage set up behind second base at Target Field, Lynch’s concert will begin about 15 minutes after the ballgame ends.

Admission to the concert is included with game tickets, though a VIP package includes field access close to the stage and a branded denim shirt.

Lynch follows Carly Pearce and Cole Swindell as mid-level country stars who have performed after Twins games.

Nelly, the popular rapper of “Hot in Herre” fame, is set to perform July 11 after the Twins-Pirates game.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

card image