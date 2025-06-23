Country star Dustin Lynch will perform after Aug. 15 Twins-Tigers game

While they struggle on the field, the Minnesota Twins have found a winning post-game formula — a country music concert. The Twins will feature country star Dustin Lynch after their game on Aug. 15 vs. Detroit Tigers.
Lynch, a Tennessee native, has scored 10 No. 1 country songs including “Thinking ‘Bout You,” “Small Town Boy” and “Chevrolet” featuring Jelly Roll. He performed on June 21 at Winstock, the annual country-and-camping fest in Winsted, Minn.
With a stage set up behind second base at Target Field, Lynch’s concert will begin about 15 minutes after the ballgame ends.
Admission to the concert is included with game tickets, though a VIP package includes field access close to the stage and a branded denim shirt.
Lynch follows Carly Pearce and Cole Swindell as mid-level country stars who have performed after Twins games.
Nelly, the popular rapper of “Hot in Herre” fame, is set to perform July 11 after the Twins-Pirates game.