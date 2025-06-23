Award-winning podcast series ‘The Divided Dial’ grew out of listening to the radio in Minneapolis

Katie Thornton fell in love with radio in her childhood bedroom in Minneapolis, listening to her friends on Radio K’s show for high school and junior high students.
That passion for the medium has fueled her work, delivered lessons and put her on the global stage with “The Divided Dial,” a podcast series that has also aired on WNYC’s “On the Media” news program.
Season 1, focused on conservative talk radio and the rise of a media company that embraced the format, won a Peabody Award, one of the highest awards for storytelling by electronic media. Season 2, looking at shortwave radio and how it’s been co-opted by different interests, just wrapped up at the end of May.
“I’ve always loved the medium, I love listening, I love learning about its history,” she said.
Back in the Twin Cities days after the final part of Season 2 was released, Thornton was replacing the adrenaline from the yearslong reporting effort by easing back into daily life here, which includes playing guitar in two Twin Cities bands and DJing.
Thornton, 32, began her journey volunteering at KFAI-FM while she was in high school at Breck, then worked at WOBC in Ohio while at Oberlin for college. After graduating in 2015, she returned to Minnesota and was a KFAI staff member. She’s gone on to report features in the Atlantic, Rolling Stone, National Geographic and Bloomberg while also putting together audio stories for “99% Invisible,” the BBC and public radio.
Thornton credits her Midwestern background for informing her interests in reporting and how she tells stories, by seeing how the media could also miss out on the narrative she knew firsthand.
“It’s really wonderful to be from a place that is so often misunderstood sometimes in the national press,” she said, talking about coverage missing the depth and richness that she knew was at the heart of Minneapolis and the Midwest and wanting to tell stories with complexity.