Two DJs stalked by the same listener. Is a life of terror the price of being in the public eye?

During nearly two decades at Minnesota Public Radio’s alt-rock station, DJ Mary Lucia became known for sharing intimate stories about her personal life, including how she’d changed her sick dog’s diaper and, through sobs, her beloved pug’s last day on earth.
Lucia’s authenticity put her on a nickname basis with The Current listeners, who could feel like they were chatting with their bestie, “Looch.” And it’s also, as Lucia’s new memoir reveals, what led one of them to drop off a 10-pound “gift,” wrapped in white butcher paper, at MPR’s St. Paul headquarters, in 2014.
In “What Doesn’t Kill Me Makes Me Weirder and Harder to Relate To,” Lucia details how the station’s front-desk attendant blithely accepted the mushy package and placed it in Lucia’s mailroom slot, where it sat until it stank.
“When I had to bring that raw meat down to the lawyer’s office, I was so terrified and discombobulated,” Lucia said in a recent interview. “I was humiliated.”
The parcel’s arrival started a yearslong barrage of threatening letters, grotesque phone messages and terrifying visits to Lucia’s home. And after the man behind it was convicted of stalking and terroristic threats, he refocused his disturbing obsession on Lucia’s fellow DJ Jade Tittle.
While their shared stalker was especially abusive and relentless, female radio and television broadcasters in Minnesota and beyond say they’re frequently subjected to gender-based harassment from listeners and viewers.
Especially, some note, now that on-air personalities are seen as personal brands, expected to grow their station’s audience on social media and at events. Especially now that the public discourse is awash in dehumanizing attacks.
Many female broadcasters keep private the sexually explicit and violent messages they receive, due to shame or concern about their professional prospects and safety. Few have publicly revealed how deeply the experience of being stalked has exhausted and disturbed them as Lucia and Tittle.