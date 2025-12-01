Two DJs stalked by the same listener. Is a life of terror the price of being in the public eye?

Women are twice as likely as men to be victims of stalking, which wasn’t a crime in the United States until 1990. Academic research on broader audience harassment has shown female journalists experience it more frequently than male journalists, and suggests abuse is increasing. Attacks on women tend to be more personal, vicious and gendered, while men are more often criticized for their opinions. One recent study found female journalists perceived harassment as “the price you pay,” while their male counterparts viewed it as “a badge of honor.”