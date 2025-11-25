Review: Mary Lucia writes about dealing with a stalker in surprising memoir

Those who listened to her on the radio for decades already know about her dynamite combo of warmth and acidic wit, which still can be heard for a couple hours every week on Radio K. Those who have missed her presence on 89.3 the Current since she left in 2022, after years of frightening behavior from a stalker and the maddening official response to that stalker, will find the wit gets amped up in Lucia’s memoir released Tuesday, “What Doesn’t Kill Me Makes Me Weirder and Harder to Relate To.”