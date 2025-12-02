News & Politics

Wren Clair, KSTP move to dismiss sexual harassment lawsuit

The case was dismissed Tuesday after both parties entered mediation in November.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2025 at 10:03PM
Meteorologist Wren Clair abruptly left KSTP-TV in February. (KARE-TV)

Meteorologist Wren Clair’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her former employer, KSTP-TV, has been dismissed.

Judge Reynaldo Aligada granted a request for dismissal with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be refiled, from both Clair and KSTP on Tuesday.

The dismissal comes after the two parties entered mediation Nov. 17, according to court records. Attorneys for both parties did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday.

Clair, who goes by Renee Fox in the lawsuit, filed the suit in August after abruptly leaving the station in February. The lawsuit detailed a wide range of mistreatment, alleging Clair faced “severe, overtly sexist conduct by her co-workers and superiors.” The conduct reportedly involved sexist remarks and harassment, rude and aggressive behavior, sabotage and retaliation.

After Clair reporting the alleged misconduct, she was demoted, fired and replaced with “a less qualified man,” the lawsuit said. At the time of her termination, Clair had two years remaining on her contract.

KSTP denied the allegations and said Clair was fired for poor performance, though she had never received any formal disciplinary action.

Kirk Varner, a former news director at KSTP who is named in the lawsuit, said in a statement Tuesday, “While confident that I would have been able to defend myself against the allegations that were made, I am pleased that this matter has been resolved.”

Clair joined KSTP in 2018 after working as a meteorologist in Boston and Rhinelander, Wis. After leaving KSTP in February, she joined KARE 11 in May, only to leave the station in September.

“KARE 11 and I have agreed to part ways,” she wrote in social media posts. “I thank all my colleagues for their professionalism and hard work. I thank all the viewers for watching me and supporting me. I look forward to focusing more on my personal life and pursuing scientific careers outside of television.”

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

