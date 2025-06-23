Twins-Mariners series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

The Twins (37-40) have lost eight of their last nine games after a 9-8 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday at Target Field. The Twins were outscored 35-14 in three losses to the Brewers. ... The Twins went 1-2 against the Mariners May 30-June 1 in Seattle. The Twins won the series opener 12-6 before losing 5-4 and 2-1. The Twins were 5-2 against Seattle last season — by winning three of four at Target Field in early May and two of three in Seattle in late June.