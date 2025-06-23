Twins

Twins-Mariners series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh leads the major leagues in home runs, and is the first switch-hitter in MLB history with 30 before the All-Star break.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 2:00PM
Cal Raleigh of the Mariners leads MLB in home runs and leads the AL in RBI. (Ryan Sun)

Seattle Mariners at Twins

FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m., Twins.tv, FS1: RHP Bryan Woo (6-4, 3.12 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (4-4, 4.54)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., Twins.tv, Ch. 9: RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.48)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP George Kirby (1-3, 6.16 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (7-3, 3.06)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m., Twins.tv: RHP Emerson Hancock (3-3, 5.43 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4, 5.06)

SEATTLE UPDATE

The Mariners (39-37), who are in second place in the AL West, began this road trip by winning two of three from the N.L. Central-leading Chicago Cubs in Chicago. The Mariners won 14-6 on Sunday and scored 30 runs in the three-game series.

C Cal Raleigh leads the major leagues with 31 home runs and leads the AL with 66 RBI. The first catcher in MLB history with 20 home runs before the end of May, he is the first switch-hitter to hit 30 before the All-Star break. The MLB record for home runs before the All-Star break is 39 (set by Barry Bonds in 2001). Raleigh, who hit 34 home runs in 153 games last season, has homered in four of his last five games. He is hitting .276 with an OPS of 1.042.

Former Twin Jorge Polanco, in his second season with the Mariners, is hitting .258 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI. ... Donovan Solano, who was with the Twins in 2023, is hitting .257 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 44 games in his first season with the Mariners. ... RHP Logan Gilbert, who was sidelined from April 26 until June 15 because of a right elbow flexor strain, was the winning pitcher on Sunday in his second start since being activated from the injured list.

RHPs Bryce Miller (right elbow inflammation) and Collin Snider (right forearm flexor strain) are out.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (37-40) have lost eight of their last nine games after a 9-8 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday at Target Field. The Twins were outscored 35-14 in three losses to the Brewers. ... The Twins went 1-2 against the Mariners May 30-June 1 in Seattle. The Twins won the series opener 12-6 before losing 5-4 and 2-1. The Twins were 5-2 against Seattle last season — by winning three of four at Target Field in early May and two of three in Seattle in late June.

IF Brooks Lee, who had a 19-game hitting streak ended on Saturday, had a season-high four hits on Sunday. He is hitting .362 (25-for-69) in 19 games in June. ... SS Carlos Correa had a season-high four hits on Sunday to raise his batting average to a season-high .257.

Willi Castro (right wrist soreness) sat out Sunday’s game. He is day-to-day. ... IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain), RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain) and RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) are out.

After the series finale on Thursday, the Twins begin a three-game series at AL Central-leading Detroit on Friday.

