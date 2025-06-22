Twins

Minnesota Twins swept by Brewers as comeback bid from six runs down falls short

The Twins homered four times and rallied within a run, but they left two runners on in the eighth and ninth innings for their 13th loss in 16 games.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 22, 2025 at 9:39PM
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton jokes with Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz after stealing second base in the fifth inning. Buxton was initially called out, but the call was overturned on replay, making Buxton 12-for-12 on stolen bases this season. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a game that seemed destined for another Jonah Bride pitching performance, he found himself in a different spot than mop-up duty to save the bullpen in a blowout.

Bride, batting with two runners on base and two outs in the eighth inning, was called out on strikes against Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill. It left the tying run stranded at third base, and the Twins lost 9-8 in a three-hour game that defied convention at Target Field.

The Twins compiled 18 hits, matching their highest total in a game this year, and it still wasn’t enough to complete a comeback when they trailed by six runs after five innings. Swept in the three-game series, the Twins have lost 13 of their past 16 games and dropped five consecutive series.

Ty France hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, bringing the Twins within a run. After a pair of singles put runners on the corners, Bride struck out. The Twins put two more runners on base with one out in the ninth inning — Harrison Bader hit a double and Byron Buxton, having already hit two home runs, was intentionally walked as the winning run — but Megill secured the four-out save with a pop-up from Matt Wallner and a strikeout of Trevor Larnach.

It was the fourth time the Twins were swept this year. They held a lead for a mere one inning in their three games against the Brewers — and it held up for five pitches.

For most of the 92-degree afternoon, it looked like the Twins were on the verge of their most embarrassing three-game stretch of the season. David Festa, who entered after lefty Danny Coulombe served as a one-inning opener, surrendered eight runs on 12 hits and three walks in 4⅔ innings.

The Brewers scored runs in each of the first five innings. Brooks Lee, who had a career-high four hits, wasn’t charged with any errors, but he had an ugly game defensively at third base. Milwaukee took a lead in the third inning after three consecutive balls were hit toward Lee and they all turned into singles.

Lee fumbled a groundball moving to his left, allowing Sal Frelick to open the third inning with an infield single. After Jackson Chourio dropped a bunt single to Lee, who was unable to make a barehanded play, Christian Yelich bounced a chopper over Lee’s head for an RBI single. Yelich, a menace to Twins pitching, totaled eight hits and 10 RBI during his three games against the Twins this weekend.

Caleb Durbin and Joey Ortiz opened the fourth inning with back-to-back singles off Festa, who has yielded a 6.39 ERA over 31 innings this year. Durbin, who surprisingly didn’t tag up on a fly ball to right field, scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

The Brewers broke the game open when five straight batters reached base against Festa in the fifth inning. Brice Turang highlighted their four-run inning with a three-run homer to right field.

The Twins offense felt like they wasted too many opportunities. They had five hits in the first inning against Brewers righty Quinn Priester, and it amounted to only two runs. Buxton opened with a homer on Priester’s sixth pitch, powering a 94-mph sinker into the left field stands. It was Buxton’s third leadoff homer in his past five games.

After a foul out, it appeared the Twins were on the verge of delivering a knockout blow. They produced four straight singles, including an RBI single that Lee poked through the left side of the infield. But with the bases loaded and one out, Kody Clemens lined out to second base and Ryan Jeffers ended the inning with a ground ball.

The Twins’ reward for leaving the bases loaded? Rhys Hoskins opened the second inning with a game-tying homer down the left-field line, the ball dropping next to the foul pole.

Priester lasted only 3⅓ innings, giving up nine hits and three runs in his shortest outing of the season. He pitched around two singles in the third inning, Trevor Larnach holding at third base on a pitch that slightly kicked away from Brewers catcher William Contreras, before giving up a solo homer to Jeffers to begin the fourth inning on a slider in a 0-2 count.

Buxton homered again in the sixth inning against reliever Abner Uribe, lofting a slider that carried over the left field fence. He’s been putting on an All-Star-worthy show — it was his sixth homer in his last six games, and his second multi-homer game within the past four days — but there are limitations on how much one player can do with solo homers.

