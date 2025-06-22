Minnesota Twins swept by Brewers as comeback bid from six runs down falls short

In a game that seemed destined for another Jonah Bride pitching performance, he found himself in a different spot than mop-up duty to save the bullpen in a blowout.
Bride, batting with two runners on base and two outs in the eighth inning, was called out on strikes against Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill. It left the tying run stranded at third base, and the Twins lost 9-8 in a three-hour game that defied convention at Target Field.
The Twins compiled 18 hits, matching their highest total in a game this year, and it still wasn’t enough to complete a comeback when they trailed by six runs after five innings. Swept in the three-game series, the Twins have lost 13 of their past 16 games and dropped five consecutive series.
Ty France hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, bringing the Twins within a run. After a pair of singles put runners on the corners, Bride struck out. The Twins put two more runners on base with one out in the ninth inning — Harrison Bader hit a double and Byron Buxton, having already hit two home runs, was intentionally walked as the winning run — but Megill secured the four-out save with a pop-up from Matt Wallner and a strikeout of Trevor Larnach.
It was the fourth time the Twins were swept this year. They held a lead for a mere one inning in their three games against the Brewers — and it held up for five pitches.
For most of the 92-degree afternoon, it looked like the Twins were on the verge of their most embarrassing three-game stretch of the season. David Festa, who entered after lefty Danny Coulombe served as a one-inning opener, surrendered eight runs on 12 hits and three walks in 4⅔ innings.
The Brewers scored runs in each of the first five innings. Brooks Lee, who had a career-high four hits, wasn’t charged with any errors, but he had an ugly game defensively at third base. Milwaukee took a lead in the third inning after three consecutive balls were hit toward Lee and they all turned into singles.
Lee fumbled a groundball moving to his left, allowing Sal Frelick to open the third inning with an infield single. After Jackson Chourio dropped a bunt single to Lee, who was unable to make a barehanded play, Christian Yelich bounced a chopper over Lee’s head for an RBI single. Yelich, a menace to Twins pitching, totaled eight hits and 10 RBI during his three games against the Twins this weekend.