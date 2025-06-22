Neal: We don’t need to see Jonah Bride pitch anymore, Twins

Position players pitching is nothing new, but it especially seems to be more common nowadays, given the roster rules Major League Baseball has had in place since 2022. Teams can carry only 13 pitchers on their 26-player roster, and position players are only allowed to pitch in the first nine innings of a game when a team is down (or up) by at least six runs. (The rule changes were initially meant to begin in 2020, but COVID changed all that.)