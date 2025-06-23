Souhan: Twins’ problems are mounting, and the players are squarely to blame

There were a few positive developments for the slumping Twins on Sunday.
Infielder Brooks Lee fell short of fielding for the cycle. In fact, he didn’t make a mistake that cost his team more than two bases at a time.
Third baseman Jonah Bride played in a big-league ballgame without throwing a pitch, preserving his stellar 15.00 ERA.
Twins hitters broke out of a hitting slump that has lasted 10 months before losing 9-8 to the Brewers at Target Field.
After the game, manager Rocco Baldelli spoke of making “adjustments,” and shortstop and team leader Carlos Correa spoke of fixing problems “internally.”
These are not sentences you want to hear in late June from a team that should be better than this, and was far better than this just a month ago.
What’s wrong with this team?
The Twins’ primary problem is that there are so many problems.