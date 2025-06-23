St. Thomas clears final hurdle, becoming full NCAA Division I member

St. Thomas, which has been a provisional member of NCAA Division I since leaving the MIAC and Division III in 2021, was officially approved as a Division I member on Monday.
The NCAA announced that the NCAA Division I Board of Directors had voted to confirm St. Thomas’ reclassification process was completed – making the Tommies the first Division I member to be reclassified directly from DIII to DI.
The Tommies will be fully eligible to compete in postseason play starting this fall. The approval had been expected since January, when the NCAA approved a ruling change that shortened the transition period for schools reclassifying from five years to four years.
In a statement released by St. Thomas, St. Thomas Director of Athletics Phil Esten said, “This is an historic day for the University of St. Thomas and Tommie Athletics, which would not have been possible without the support of many.
“Over the past four years we have demonstrated a commitment to comprehensive excellence through our accomplishments in the classroom, community and competitive venues while building a Division I infrastructure that will allow for sustainable success.”
In four years as a provisional member of DI, the Tommies have claimed four Summit League conference titles. In October, the Tommies basketball and hockey teams will move into a new on-campus venue — the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena.
Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement: “St. Thomas reaching full Division I status for the 2025-26 year is a testament to [its] institutional commitment, strategic vision, and strong leadership throughout the transition process.”