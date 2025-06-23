Edina two-sport standout Mason West commits to Michigan State for hockey

For Mason West, what mattered was getting better.
Edina’s highly sought after two-sport star announced last week on X, formerly known as Twitter, his intention to play hockey in college at Michigan State.
At 6-6 and 220 pounds, West is also a well-regarded football quarterback and was selected to the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Football Team after completing 178 of 244 passes for 2,592 yards and 37 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions in 2024.
West also played with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League after the conclusion of the 2024-25 high school hockey season. It was that experience that confirmed his decision to pursue hockey after graduation.
“It helped me experience the next level in my development,” West said. “There’s no junior development program in football. My goal is to become the best hockey player I can be.”
In the winter, West was the Hornets’ second-leading scorer, potting a team-high 27 goals while adding 22 assists. His 49 points were only behind junior forward Casey Vandertop, who led the team with 50 points.
Edina finished third in the Class 2A boys hockey state tournament in March. As a sophomore, West had 15 goals and 23 assists to help the Hornets win the 2A state championship.
At 6-6, West admitted his physical traits are what gets him noticed, but there are parts of his game that need work.