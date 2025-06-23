One dead after two women shot in vehicle on Twin Cities highway

Two women were shot in a vehicle on a Twin Cities highway and drove to the hospital, where one of them later died, officials said Monday.
The shooting occurred about 10:40 p.m. Sunday along westbound I-394 near the Theodore Wirth Parkway overpass in Minneapolis, police said. No arrests have been announced.
“Preliminary information indicates the women were inside of a vehicle when shots were fired into their vehicle,” a police statement read. “After they realized they had been struck by gunfire, they drove to the hospital.”
One woman died, while the other suffered noncritical wounds, police said.
Officials have yet to identify either victim or address a possible motive for the shooting.
There have been 26 homicides in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 35 at this time last year.
Anyone with information about the latest homicide is encouraged to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tipsters wishing to provide information anonymously are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.