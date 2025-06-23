Yuen: What a Minnesota Vikings legend taught me about becoming a cabin owner

When I first moved here, I didn’t understand why so many people were unavailable on the weekends in the summer. “We’re going up north,” to me, sounded like a gentle way to let people down, a modern Minnesota version of “I have to wash my hair.”
Owning a lake cabin was never a dream of mine. But it’s been a lifelong obsession of my husband. He hails from a hardscrabble town about 3½ hours north of the Cities, home to one of the clearest lakes in the state, infused with minerals that can turn the waters into a hypnotic turquoise that mimics the Caribbean. His grandparents sold their cabin decades ago for a steal and over a handshake, and he’d been itching to get back on the lake ever since.
And now, after years of scouring the North Woods for a private patch of our own, we’ve achieved his dream. We bought a cabin on his favorite lake.
Over the years I resisted this plan. A transplant to Minnesota, I didn’t fully understand why one would choose to have two mortgages, two places to clean and maintain, and an anchor that would make us less likely to travel to someplace new. I couldn’t crunch the numbers in a way that would financially justify such an indulgence.
Alan Page was also less than enamored of the idea of cabin life.
After he married his wife, Diane Sims Page, the Minnesota Vikings legend would sometimes visit her family cabin near Outing, Minn., but reluctantly. The lake life wasn’t something Page, a native of Canton, Ohio, was born into. Even after the Pages took ownership over the property and kids entered the picture, Page often chose to stay home while Diane took the children up north. And when he did show up, “I was the family grump,” recalled the retired Minnesota Supreme Court justice.
Why all the moping? When Page set out to run along gravel roads through the woods, the mosquitoes turned him into a happy meal.
Then Diane got herself a kayak, and her husband tried it, too. Everything changed.