Yuen: What a Minnesota Vikings legend taught me about becoming a cabin owner

Owning a lake cabin was never a dream of mine. But it’s been a lifelong obsession of my husband. He hails from a hardscrabble town about 3½ hours north of the Cities, home to one of the clearest lakes in the state, infused with minerals that can turn the waters into a hypnotic turquoise that mimics the Caribbean. His grandparents sold their cabin decades ago for a steal and over a handshake, and he’d been itching to get back on the lake ever since.