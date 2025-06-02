Yuen: When cancer struck a second time, she found ‘euphoria’

No one could fault Lisa Kirkbride if she cursed the stars for her wicked diagnosis: a rare and inoperable brain tumor usually found in children, one that doctors have approached with scientific intrigue. Most people with this type of cancer have only a year or so to live.
The fact that Kirkbride is speaking to me in her living room nearly three years after receiving the bad news, overlooking a tranquil lake on a spring Minnesota day, is something the 60-year-old artist can’t take for granted. She has oddly come to accept that death is near.
“I’ve traveled the world, I’ve had an amazing life, so I’m not particularly sad,” Kirkbride says.
Her acceptance of winning the unique-cancer lottery was punctuated by what she now calls her “euphoria dream.” About a month after the diagnosis, Kirkbride dreamt that she was trading high-fives with family and friends as she strode down the street. She can’t explain what was behind the dream, but the experience strangely settled her heart.
“I woke up at 2 in the morning, just smiling,” she says. “And I’m like, ‘What the f—? I have brain cancer.’ "
Kirkbride knows she’s fortunate (so please, she says, don’t bring her flowers or lasagna). She’s spending her borrowed time by helping others, especially the kids who share her disease, known as diffuse midline glioma. And she’s asking us to care about especially lethal cancers like hers that often fall between the cracks for necessary funding and awareness.
So she paints. Pictures of tulips in bloom. Seaside cliffs in Italy. Lotus flowers, whose ability to sprout from muddy waters have become a personal metaphor for resilience.
When her cousin, Patricia Chinander, visited Kirkbride’s home studio in Prior Lake brimming with paintings, she thought: “This is perfect.” The images, like Kirkbride, were peaceful, adventurous and bright.