Yuen: Breast cancer in young women is on the rise. One survivor is talking about it – and all things ‘Tetas.’

Mammograms are not typically advised for women under 40 because they are less effective in younger women. Since breast cancer is still uncommon in young women, there will be a higher rate of false positive readings. And even recommending breast self-examinations for all young women may not change outcomes, even though most young women find their own cancers, Yee said. Trials that have studied women who examined their own breasts without mammography ended up having more procedures and biopsies, but no decreased risk of dying of breast cancer.