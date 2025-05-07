Man arrested, charged in last of 6 killings during a 20-hour span last week in Minneapolis

A man with a violent criminal record was charged Wednesday in connection with a killing last week that capped a 20-hour span in Minneapolis during which six people were fatally shot.
Mickiah Latrell Jackson, 39, of Roseville was arrested Tuesday and charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession on allegations that he shot Derrick Ewing, 51, on the night of April 30 at 15th Avenue S. near E. Lake Street.
Jackson remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. He’s due in court Thursday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
The killing spree last week began shortly before midnight April 29, when five people were shot in a vehicle an alley near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and E. 25th Street.
James Duane Ortley, 34, of Minneapolis was arrested and charged with killing four people and wounding a fifth. The charges say Ortley was in the same vehicle when he opened fire.
Killed were Evan Denny, 27, of St. Paul; Joseph Goodwin, 17, of Minneapolis; Merelle White, 20, of Red Lake, Minn.; and Leras Rainey, 28, of Minneapolis. Critically wounded was White’s twin, Maleice White.
The next afternoon, Tiago Antonio Gilbert, 34, of Minneapolis was shot in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue, about four blocks from the initial shooting.
Three men were charged last week with second-degree murder stemming from Gilbert’s death. As of late Wednesday afternoon, one of the three has been booked into the Hennepin County jail.