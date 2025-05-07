Minneapolis

Man arrested, charged in last of 6 killings during a 20-hour span last week in Minneapolis

Charges say Derrick Ewing was shot while being robbed.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 10:57PM
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to the media after Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced an arrest in an April 29 mass shooting during a press conference Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Minneapolis City Hall in Minneapolis, Minn. Two more homicides followed on April 30 in the city. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man with a violent criminal record was charged Wednesday in connection with a killing last week that capped a 20-hour span in Minneapolis during which six people were fatally shot.

Mickiah Latrell Jackson, 39, of Roseville was arrested Tuesday and charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession on allegations that he shot Derrick Ewing, 51, on the night of April 30 at 15th Avenue S. near E. Lake Street.

Jackson remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. He’s due in court Thursday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The killing spree last week began shortly before midnight April 29, when five people were shot in a vehicle an alley near the intersection of Bloomington Avenue and E. 25th Street.

James Duane Ortley, 34, of Minneapolis was arrested and charged with killing four people and wounding a fifth. The charges say Ortley was in the same vehicle when he opened fire.

Killed were Evan Denny, 27, of St. Paul; Joseph Goodwin, 17, of Minneapolis; Merelle White, 20, of Red Lake, Minn.; and Leras Rainey, 28, of Minneapolis. Critically wounded was White’s twin, Maleice White.

The next afternoon, Tiago Antonio Gilbert, 34, of Minneapolis was shot in the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue, about four blocks from the initial shooting.

Three men were charged last week with second-degree murder stemming from Gilbert’s death. As of late Wednesday afternoon, one of the three has been booked into the Hennepin County jail.

Law enforcement has said it is looking into whether any of the three shootings are related and possibly tied to gang activity.

Jackson’s criminal history in Minnesota dates back more than 20 years and includes one conviction each for manslaughter and first-degree robbery and two each for illegal gun possession, drug offenses and theft.

“Each one of these cases was full of complexities and challenges,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. “The level of urgency, dedication and determination is what these victims deserve, and our city needs.”

According to the charges against Jackson:

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed Jackson with three other males. He walked behind a building where Ewing was seated with others. Ewing handed Jackson a bag. One person with Jackson ran toward Ewing, who then fled on foot.

Jackson extended both arms in front of him toward Ewing, who collapsed in the street.

A witness told police that Jackson robbed Ewing of drugs and shot him. Another witness, a friend of Ewing’s, said Jackson opened fire after Ewing said he had nothing to rob from him.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Nationwide arrest warrant issued for Twin Cities massage therapist on sex assault charge

card image

Gregory Quinn Holmes apologized repeatedly and asked the woman to not get him fired, the criminal complaint read.

Minneapolis

Man arrested, charged in last of 6 killings during a 20-hour span last week in Minneapolis

card image

Real Estate

Karmel Mall owner faces foreclosure suit against his Minneapolis apartments over maintenance issues

573512245