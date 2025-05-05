3 charged in fatal shooting of man soon after separate shooting killed 4 in Minneapolis

Three men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Minneapolis that came after a deadly shooting the previous night in the city and soon was followed by a sixth homicide on the South Side within a 20-hour span.
Charged late Friday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder were Victor Joseph Vasquez-Rodriguez, 20, of Hayward, Wis.; and Jose David Vasquez-Rodriguez, 22, of Minneapolis, in connection with Wednesday’s shooting of Tiago Antonio Gilbert, 34, of Minneapolis.
Also charged with aiding an offender from arrest was Raphael Joseph Rodriguez, 35, of Columbia Heights.
All have yet to be apprehended as of Monday morning, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Police have said gang retaliation might have been behind Gilbert’s death, which came barely 12 hours after five people in a car were shot by a man with them in south Minneapolis.
Murder charges unsealed Friday allege that the accused shooter, James Duane Ortley, 34, of Minneapolis, killed four of the six, and say he and his family are associated with the Native Mob gang.
Gilbert’s family said in an online fundraising campaign that he was “a devoted father, a loving fiancé, and a cherished son, brother, and friend whose smile and warmth touched everyone he met. ... Tiago leaves behind young children and his fianceé, JoJo, who are heartbroken and grappling with this unimaginable loss.”
The posting added that Gilbert “was working on himself, and his family would like it to be made clear that he was not involved in gang activity. He had recently completed a nine-month treatment program and moved into housing. He had a job that he cared about.”