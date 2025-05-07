Controversial Twin Metals mine project could get second life after key congressional OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A budget bill that gives new life to a contested copper-nickel mine that could bring hundreds of jobs to northeastern Minnesota received a key congressional approval.
The budget package, passed along mostly party lines in the House Natural Resources Committee shortly before midnight Tuesday, aims to draw over $18 billion in revenue from oil and gas permitting and advancing a range of smaller projects, including restoring the mineral leases in the Superior National Forest canceled by the Biden administration.
Before Tuesday’s vote, Rep. Pete Stauber, the Republican who represents northern Minnesota and authored language to kick-start the Twin Metals mines in St. Louis County, said charges from environmentalists that the bill’s passage would violate bedrock protections were unfounded.
“We’re going to be responsibly unleashing America’s natural resources, which will generate equitable returns for the American people through royalty, rental and auction fees that are bound for the U.S. Treasury,” Stauber said.
There was little back and forth on the committee during the day-long session as Republicans largely avoided responding to Democrats’ critique of the bill.
Democrats brought two amendments to block Stauber’s provision. But both failed.
“The Boundary Waters in northeastern Minnesota is a pristine wilderness,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, the committee’s highest ranking Democrat, who represents northwestern California. He noted the bill would return the leases to Twin Metals with “essentially no permitting, no public review and no judicial review.”
“This is a rip-off for the American people,” Huffman said.