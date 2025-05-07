Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo faces the Golden State team that helped revive his career

By all measures, Donte DiVincenzo put in a solid 25-game stint for the Sacramento Kings.
In February 2022, a four-team trade sent him west after three seasons and an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. For the Kings, the shooting guard averaged 10.3 points per game off the bench.
So at the end of that season, when Sacramento rescinded his qualifying offer days before free agency opened, DiVincenzo went through “a bit of a dark time,” he admitted, “not knowing where I stood.”
“That’s why I said I give credit to Golden State for reviving my career,” DiVincenzo, now with the Timberwolves, said as he team faced the Warriors in the playoffs. “Mentally being able to get back to where I know I am, and what type of player [and] person I am.”
The Timberwolves dropped Game 1 at home against DiVincenzo’s old Golden State team, 99-88, on Tuesday. DiVincenzo scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds and recorded four assists, shooting only 1-for-7 from three.
Since joining Minnesota as part of a preseason trade that sent Karl Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks, DiVincenzo has slotted in as a high-volume shooting option off the bench with a defensive edge, averaging 11.7 points per game this regular season.
His offensive production has dipped this postseason to 8.0 points per game and just 19.4% shooting from three, forcing DiVincenzo to find other ways to chip in for the Wolves.
“He didn’t shoot the ball well in the Lakers series at all,“ said Wolves coach Chris Finch, ”but I thought he made probably more small winning plays than almost anybody else on our team in a lot of different ways, defensively, offensively.”