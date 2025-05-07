Community center in northern Minnesota, $2 million in debt, files for bankruptcy

A nearly 20-year-old community center in northern Minnesota took the uncommon step of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Walker Area Community Center has been a money pit on top of the hill overlooking Leech Lake since it opened in 2007. Its budget is generated from ice rentals, gym memberships and donations, which haven’t been enough to sustain operations. Many community centers in Minnesota are taxpayer-funded. Walker’s is a nonprofit.
It owes nearly $2 million to lenders, according to recent filings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Though uncommon for a nonprofit, much less a community center, Chapter 11 allows the nonprofit to remain open rather than dissolve as it restructures its finances.
“This path of reorganization, it’s not a Hail Mary by any means. It’s a truly strategic and well-thought-out play with some pretty smart people involved,” said Chad Trapier, the community’s center first executive director, hired last April. “We’re all very confident that this is the right path.”
A local bank and a prominent businessman are backing the nonprofit in this new chapter. First National Bank North pledged $250,000 and Dave Cochran, a marina owner in Walker for decades, agreed to match up to $1 million in community donations.
Trapier announced the voluntary bankruptcy Tuesday in a news release issued that morning and followed by an email sent shortly before midnight to 600 members.
“Encourage others to stay engaged, support our mission, and stand with us as we rebuild. We are here to stay!” the email said. It asked members to donate, volunteer and attend a public forum next month.
Trapier said he’s done a lot in the past year to get the community center in the black. There are more committees and events to generate revenue, and fee increases for tenants like the Boys & Girls Club, Rotary and youth hockey association are under consideration.