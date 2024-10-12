Rollout of Leech Lake’s new system, which it says will promote tribal economic development and self-sufficiency, has been causing angst and confusion. Notification letters sent to bars said existing pulltab sales violate the band’s gaming ordinance and bars must obtain a license through the band, which can take four months. In order to get one, bars must operate electronic bingo slot machines or regularly offer electronic bingo games. Subsequent letters with a Nov. 1 deadline said to end sales immediately. Now the band wants voluntary compliance. It’s also voluntary for bars to support a charity, but not a requirement.