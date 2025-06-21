Plymouth opens city’s first cricket pitch, delighting fans as interest in sport grows

Sai Sahasra Rayadurgam stood still just long enough to explain the reasons she loves cricket: It’s fun, with just the perfect amount of competition. The outcome is always a mystery until the very end.
Other children zipped around the green where she stood, practicing their batting skills or chasing after balls.
“I’m really proud we finally got a cricket pitch in Plymouth,” the 11-year-old said last week at the opening for the city’s first public cricket pitch. “Almost every pitch is 10 to 20 minutes from my house.”
Communities across the Twin Cities metro region are welcoming new cricket facilities as the centuries-old sport experiences a resurgence in America, driven in some places by an influx of immigrants from cricket-loving countries.
Fields can now be found in Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Chaska and Eden Prairie, among other places. Private, indoor facilities have opened in Minnetonka and Burnsville, offering year-round options for players whose training might have otherwise been limited by Minnesota weather.
“Our mission is to really spread the mission of cricket throughout the Midwest,” said Viren Yadav, co-founder of CrossBat, which opened in Burnsville earlier this year.
Cricket fans often explain the sport to newcomers by comparing it to baseball: Two teams of 11 players gather on a pitch with a bat and a hard, leather ball, each trying to score more runs than the other.
“That is where the similarity ends,” said Milind Sohoni, chair of the Wayzata school board, who advocated for the opening of a pitch in Plymouth. “It is a game that is abundant with variations in which the players have to be athletic and skillful.”