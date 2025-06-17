Greater Minnesota

Tornadoes take down trees, damage boats, docks across Lakes Country

A storm on Monday rolled across north central Minnesota. Crews are out surveying damage Tuesday.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 17, 2025 at 4:30PM
Crews clean up trees downed by a tornado Monday near Agate Lake, just west of Gull Lake, on Monday evening. Photo courtesy of Motion 46 Media. (Motion 46 Media)

Tornadic activity was scattered across north central Minnesota on Monday, with several reported sightings in Perham, Battle Lake and the Brainerd Lakes area.

Crews were surveying damage Tuesday near Casino, Minn., and moving east toward Crosby, according to Patrick Ayd, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

“Mostly tree damage,” Ayd said, but there was structure damage from trees falling and “some boats and docks flipped.”

The damage near Gull Lake from a June 16 tornado, via Motion 46 Media. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

He said there were tornado warnings near Remer, Minn., southwest of Grand Rapids, and toward Hibbing as well. “We’re trying to see if there was any damage or not associated with those warnings,” he added.

Ayd said there would be a preliminary damage report Tuesday evening and a final report tomorrow morning.

Farther west, meteorologist Austin Perroux with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., said there were no reports of damage, but they did have confirmation of tornado sightings near Perham and Richville in Otter Tail County around 2:40 p.m.

He said the bulk of tornado reports were just east of his NWS coverage area in Cass County, which is where NWS Duluth crews are surveying damage.

Send your tornado photos and videos to the Star Tribune by emailing lakescountry@startribune.com.

