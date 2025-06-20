Frost

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 10:38PM
Sidney Morin, then a defender for the Boston Fleet, takes away the puck from the Frost's Denisa Krizova in a Jan. 2 game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Frost are bringing a familiar name back to the State of Hockey.

The team announced Friday they signed veteran defender Sidney Morin — the first non-returning player the Frost acquired this offseason — to a two-year contract through the 2026-27 PWHL season. The Minnetonka native spent the past two seasons with the Boston Fleet, where she played in every regular season game since the league’s launch.

“This is where my love for the game began,” Morin said in a Frost news release. “To now have the chance to represent this city and these fans is truly special.”

At 30, Morin brings a blend of experience, reliability and offensive ability to a Frost defensive core that already features Lee Stecklein and Natalie Buchbinder. The defender tallied 12 points (four goals, eight assists) across two seasons in Boston, adding two more assists in eight playoff appearances during the Fleet’s inaugural campaign.

A standout at Minnesota Duluth from 2013 to 2017, Morin was named NCAA Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. Her résumé includes three Minnesota high school state titles, a PHF season with the Minnesota Whitecaps and an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in 2018.

“Our staff had identified Sidney Morin as a top target heading into the signing period,” Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso said in a news release. “She’s a reliable defender whose work ethic and offensive abilities will complement our D-core perfectly.”

The Frost now have 11 players under contract for the 2025-26 season and hold six picks in the PWHL draft on Tuesday, including the sixth overall selection.

Defender Maggie Flaherty, a Lakeville native who won two PWHL championships with the Frost, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Montreal Victoire on Friday.

