At home of ‘Harvard of the Midwest,’ Trump’s populist war against higher ed hits differently

NORTHFIELD — The Trump administration’s war on higher education — cutting more than $10 billion in research grants and taking aim at international students — has trickled down to the leafy quads of this small town south of the Twin Cities, home to two elite private colleges that have long put this otherwise quiet community on the map.
Carleton College, consistently ranked among the nation’s top liberal arts colleges and with a sticker price of more than $90,000, has already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grants. Internation students make up more than a tenth of the enrollment, and at least 10 incoming freshman are struggling to get visas.
St. Olaf College, too, prides itself on its international focus as a school built by Norwegian immigrants and historically welcoming to immigrants. With a price tag approaching $80,000, St. Olaf bills itself as among the top 20 baccalaureate colleges in the country for international enrollment. Last year, students from more than 100 countries attended St. Olaf.
Some international students at the two schools opted to stay in Northfield for the summer, fearing that going home could mean being unable to re-enter the U.S. Locals offered free housing and scrambled to help them find jobs and internships.
Yet such elite higher education institutions are in a precarious situation, their future uncertain and their perceived elitism held up as a case study in America’s class divisions.
Among area conservatives, the nonprofit colleges can be portrayed as a drain on resources while not paying a fair share of property taxes, which they are mostly exempt from. However, Carleton and St. Olaf do make $80,000 annual contributions to Northfield.