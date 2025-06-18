MN State officials approve tuition hikes in a ‘difficult’ budget year

Minnesota State officials approved Wednesday the heftiest tuition increase in nearly two decades, with increases ranging from 4% to 8% across the 33 schools in the state’s largest higher education system.
The 8-5 vote came after the Board of Trustees outlined “tremendous uncertainty” facing higher education in Minnesota.
“None of us are happy to be in this position ... There’s no amount of tuition increase that’s going to prevent a significant loss of headcount [of employees] in the coming year,” Trustee Jay Cowles said. “It’s going to happen.”
Students at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Inver Hills Community College will see the highest tuition hikes of 8% due to special situations at those campuses — Mankato is changing how students are charged for credits and Inver Hills is merging with Dakota County Technical College.
“I’ve definitely been nervous about the tuition increases,” said Sarah Oberstar, a Minnesota State, Mankato student. “I’ve actually considered picking up a third job just to keep up with costs.”
The last time tuition at Minnesota State averaged more than 5.5% was in 2007, when colleges saw a 6.9% increase and universities saw an 8.4% jump.
“This budget was one of the most difficult ones that we’ve had in years,” said Bill Maki, vice chancellor of finance and facilities at Minnesota State. “There’s so much uncertainty right now both at the federal level as well as the economic conditions currently and into the future.”
Before the Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday, with one member abstaining from the vote, Chancellor Scott Olson said the coming years may be just as hard as this one. Minnesota State passed a $2.5 billion budget that included $879 million in state funding, which is about $45 million less than last year due to one-time funding for operations and tuition relief from the Legislature in 2025, Maki said.