University of Minnesota faculty and alumni decry ‘administrative bloat’ despite proposed budget cuts

At the College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Holcombe is at risk of losing her job due to the cuts. Any instructor who is not tenure track faculty is vulnerable, she said. There are 1,100 such “contingent faculty” at the Twin Cities campus and 400 more across the other U campuses, with their numbers trending upward for a long time, she said. They work for $38,000 to $45,000 per year and have no job security.