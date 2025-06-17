University of Minnesota faculty and alumni decry ‘administrative bloat’ despite proposed budget cuts

University of Minnesota faculty and alumni are accusing the institution of having excessive administrative costs at a time when officials want to slice academic costs and raise tuition.
On Wednesday, the U’s Board of Regents will vote on the budget, which has drawn opposition from faculty and students for the 7% cuts to academic programs and a 6.5% jump in tuition for undergraduate, in-state students on the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses; at other campuses, tuition will rise 4% to 5%. It’s the biggest hike in 14 years on the Twin Cities campus.
President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham said 300 jobs will be cut across the campuses.
The budget “is not an easy one and these are not easy times,” she said at the Board of Regents meeting last week.
At the same time, critics of the $5.1 billion budget point to $60 million for strategic investments — a one-time allotment — and $15 million in recurring expenses for strategic investments, as evidence of bloat.
Teri Caraway, a political science professor, said she doesn’t recall a U president asking for so much discretionary income in the more than 20 years she’s been at the U.
“This is continuing a shift from academics to administration,” she said.
A U spokesperson said the money will fund the U’s new strategic plan and also is needed to account for a major change in how research is funded.