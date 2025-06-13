University of Minnesota faculty and students urge Regents to reject budget cuts and tuition hikes

University of Minnesota faculty, students and staff urged the Board of Regents to reconsider significant budget cuts and tuition hikes in the first public forum Thursday since the U announced the measures last week.
Officials are proposing a 7% cut to academic programs while increasing tuition at the Twin Cities and Rochester campuses by 6.5% — the biggest increase in 14 years for the flagship campus.
Nearly 20 people had the chance to talk for three minutes each, with many worrying the U will have to do more with less in the coming years.
“I think this is a reckless way to plan for the U’s future,” said Claire Halpert, director of the Institute of Linguistics, of the academic cuts.
She said entire programs and hundreds of jobs would be lost. Meanwhile, she said, the budget includes $60 million in a strategic investment fund and $15 million toward the U’s systemwide strategic plan. She urged Regents to reconsider the budget.
Officials have said flat funding from the state, the impact of inflation and declining federal support for research spurred the need for the tuition spike and budget cuts in the $5.1 billion proposal, which the board will vote on next Wednesday. But students and faculty have warned that the funding reductions and tuition increases could lead to fewer instructors being employed at the U and fewer students who can afford to enroll.
Nora Livesay, a staff member in the American Indian Studies department and editor of the Ojibwe People’s Dictionary, called the proposed budget an “abdication” of President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham’s responsibility and an abandonment of the U’s ethical principles.
The budget “squeezes small departments out of existence,” she said, adding that her department is starting a doctorate program but doesn’t even have a graduate program coordinator.