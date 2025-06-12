University of Minnesota Regents’ homes damaged by vandals who oppose aerospace complex

The homes of four University of Minnesota Board of Regents members and the home of one Regent’s parents were damaged early Thursday by vandals who disagreed with the U’s recent sale of UMore Park land to an aerospace company.
The homes of Penny Wheeler, Robyn Gulley, Janie Mayeron and James Farnsworth were damaged, along with the home of Regent Mike Kenyanya’s parents, a U source said Thursday.
U President Rebecca Cunningham said the U “unequivocally condemns” the vandalism and called it “a very upsetting turn of events.” Police are investigating the incidents; it’s not clear if anyone has been arrested.
According to the Minnesota Daily, the phrase “no missiles” was spray-painted outside the homes.
In May, U officials approved the $8.1 million sale of 60 acres in Rosemount to North Wind, which has facilities in Plymouth and St. Paul, so it can build the Minnesota Aerospace Complex.
Some students from Students for a Democratic Society planned to protest at Friday’s Board of Regents meeting. They oppose the project because the company is working with the Department of Defense and may design and test missiles, which the company hasn’t confirmed or denied. A spokesperson for the student group said they had no knowledge of the vandalism incidents and had no comment.
A North Wind spokesperson has said it will be a “landmark project” that will boost economic development and create jobs.
On Thursday, the U said in a statement that the damage “was done with the clear intent to threaten and intimidate regents” and the U encouraged those who disagree with it to use “lawful avenues” to “express their views.”